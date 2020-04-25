LITTLE VALLEY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order directing county boards of elections to send out applications for absentee ballots to everyone eligible to vote in the June 23 state primary.

Cattaraugus County Election Commissioners Cortney Spittler and Kevin Burleson are waiting for final instructions in the executive order on Monday.

Also Monday, said Burleson, the Democratic commissioner, the state Board of Elections will announce its decision on whether a statewide Democratic presidential primary is necessary now that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

“They are meeting Monday at 11:55 a.m. to determine Bernie Sanders’ status” on the ballot, Burleson said.

The 2020 state budget contained a provision that the slate of delegates for a particular presidential candidates could be removed by the state Board of Elections if they suspended their campaign.

Their decision will determine whether the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections has to send out 19,000 absentee ballot applications or 4,000, said Spittler, the Republican election commissioner.

With the postage and pre-paid return postage, the cost could add up quickly — especially if 19,000 applications have to be mailed out.

The primary date has already been postponed from April 28 over COVID-19 concerns.

Under the governor’s executive order, each county Board of Elections would send post-paid application for a primary absentee ballot. Voters could request an absentee ballot for expanded reasons including their concern for COVID-19.

Polls would remain open for anyone wishing to vote in a local primary contest. There will probably be a requirement that voters wear a face mask and use a hand sanitizer before they come into the voting site and upon leaving.

“People will have an easier opportunity to get an absentee ballot,” Burleson said. He reserved further comment until after the executive order is received.

Normally, someone with a disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polls, or who will be out of the county on Election Day can call, write or request an application for an absentee ballot in person.

“This helps a group of people who don’t have internet access or printers” to get an absentee application.

Spittler said when voters hear something from the governor about absentee voting “they think you will get an absentee ballot in the mail. We will mail out absentee applications.

More important right now is whether the state Board of Election rules the Democratic presidential primary should go forward after Sanders dropped out, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee, she said.