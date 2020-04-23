OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, county health officials said.

That makes 33 confirmed cases since the first positive coronavirus test on March 27. One county resident has died from COVID-19.

Twenty-two individuals have totally recovered from the coronavirus, leaving 10 with active cases. Two of those 10 are hospitalized. The rest — with one exception — are in mandatory quarantine at their homes with their families.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said the 32nd resident with COVID-19 is a woman from the northeast section of the county who may have been exposed to the coronavirus during her stay at a rehabilitation facility in Buffalo.

She was tested Wednesday when she developed a low-grade fever and the results were announced on Thursday. The woman remains in the Buffalo facility. Her family is being tested and under quarantine. Contact tracing has begun.

The latest COVID-19 case involves a man from the southwest corner of the county without any history of travel to a known coronavirus hotspot, Watkins said. Community spread is indicated.

He was admitted to Olean General Hospital after reporting fever, chills, a cough and shortness of breath. He was admitted to Olean General on Monday and the test results came back on Thursday. Contact tracing is also underway.

As of Thursday, there had been 657 people tested and 597 negatives tests. There are currently 95 individuals in quarantine.

Watkins said with 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, it is safe to assume that it is widespread in the community. Residents staying at home over the past four weeks have helped keep it from spreading further.

Testing is ramping up as more test kits become available, Watkins said. A second drive-through test site is expected to open next week at the Cattaraugus-Little Valley bus garage off Route 353 in the town of New Albion.

For the past two weeks, the Allegany-Limestone bus garage on Maple Street has been the county’s coronavirus test site. Prior to that testing had been performed outside the County Office Building in Olean.

“We continue to be informed of cases,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald. “We are ready to ramp up testing.”

Residents with symptoms should contact their physician for a prescription. The health department will contact them with a time to show up for testing. Testng capability should be more than 100 a day.

With more testing, Watkins hopes to find out how prevalent the virus is in the community, to isolate it and stop its spread.

Watkins continues to urge residents to hunker down in their homes and avoid nonessential travel. If you have to go outside, wear a mask and try to maintain social distancing. And wash your hands frequently with soap and water — for 20 seconds.

As more coronavirus patients come into the hospital, Watkins would be looking to test healthcare workers.

The tests are only a snapshot, he said and does not tell what can happen in the future. “It’s still important to know the current status of healthcare workers.”

It would also tend to ease the fears of area residents toward healthcare workers, Watkins said. All employees entering the hospital are scanned for their temperature and if it is elevated, they are turned away.