BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Regional Medical Center is planning to restart elective surgical procedures after getting the go-ahead from the state of Pennsylvania.

The state said hospitals may begin offering surgical services as long as they feel it is safe for patients, have adequate personal protective equipment and can remain ready for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients.

Jeff Zewe, president and chief executive officer, Upper Allegheny Health System, said BRMC has seen little COVID activity and believes surgeries can safely resume.

“This is good news for the community. While we are awaiting further guidance from the health department, we are ready to resume the service so that patients in our community can receive the elective treatments they need,” Zewe said.

Upper Allegheny indicated last week that Olean General Hospital had been given approval to again perform non-emergency surgeries.

“We know our surgeons have a significant backlog of cases since surgeries were suspended last month,” said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of UAHS. “We’ll restart slowly to assure all processes are in place to keep our patient safe.”

He explained that all patients having elective surgery must test negative for COVID-19 prior to surgery. “We are currently working out the logistics as this is a new requirement we have not seen before.”

Mills said any information about rescheduling would come directly to patients from their individual surgeon.

“Both Bradford and Olean have seen relatively low activity relative to COVID-19. Getting services back online is important from a patient care perspective,” Zewe said. “People need to have these procedures. In some cases, delaying essential care can be dangerous to a patient’s health.