ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello and a fellow Chautauqua County lawmaker are suggesting a plan for a region-based, phased-in reopening of New York’s economy.

The strategy put forward Thursday by Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell of Jamestown hinges on application of a regionally based assessment model that would determine risk level based on factors such as population density, infection rate and healthcare capacity.

The strategy would also incorporate risk analysis by industry.

Borrello, a Republican, likened the COVID-19 pandemic a “horror film” scenario that invaded almost overnight, changing life as we know it.

“However, an economic crisis has been unfolding alongside our public health emergency,” he said. “The shuttering of our businesses has resulted in staggering job losses.”

More than 1 million residents filed for unemployment over the past five weeks, four times the total number of jobs lost during the Great Recession of 2008.

“While New York is one state, we cannot ignore the reality that there is a huge gap between infection rates in New York City and its surrounding counties and rural areas of upstate,” Borrello said.

Borrello and Goodell have submitted their plan to Michael Schmidt, state commissioner of tax and finance, who will be part of the Cuomo administration’s team working on restarting the economy.

Their proposal was released the same day that Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the continued shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools until May 15.

Borrello and Goodell believe rural Western New York counties in particular could begin to reopen their economies with less risk than more densely-populated downstate.

The geographical template for the plan would be the state’s 10 existing Regional Economic Development Council zones. Each would be evaluated based on risk-assessment factors such as infection level, hospitalizations and demographic and trend data, such as the increase or decrease in number of active coronavirus cases.

Risk analysis by business sector would also be conducted, based on the four-level model developed by OSHA, with corresponding guidelines for protecting workers safety.

Borrello points out in Chautauqua County there are four active cases and a substantial drop in the number of people in precautionary quarantine.

“That is just one example, but it is illustrative of the experience of many rural areas,” Borrello said. “Under the plan we are advancing, economies in regions like this could be safely restarted by following safety protocols, putting people back to work and saving many small businesses from having to close their doors forever.”

Cattaraugus County reported 28 people with COVID-19 as of Thursday, while Allegany County had 29.

More than 12,000 people statewide, most of them in in the New York City area, have died from the virus’ complications.