ALBANY — With coronavirus continuing to spread and the governor calling for additional hospital beds, state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio are urging the state to utilize recently closed TLC/Lakeshore hospital as a temporary medical facility during the crisis.

“TLC-Lakeshore hospital is ideally suited to help the state meet the health care challenges COVID-19 has brought to our doorstep,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said Wednesday.

Only recently closed, the hospital has an upgraded emergency department, expansive bed capacity, full handicapped accessibility and a strategic location bordering Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties as well as the Seneca Nation, the senator said.

“The hospital has the potential to be an essential and lifesaving resource as our state mobilizes to handle this unprecedented crisis,” Borrello added.

TLC-Lakeshore was a part of the region’s health care network from 1965 until Feb. 2 — at the time of its closure, the facility featured a modern emergency department, a 20-bed inpatient behavioral health and 20-bed chemical dependency units.

Borrello noted that, due to the strategic location of the hospital, several elected officials in the region support the idea, including Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he urged the state Department of Health to consider using the facility.

“Our region was devastated by the closure of Lakeshore, but we now have the opportunity to turn the situation around and provide the benefit of access to a facility ready-made for the coronavirus pandemic in Western New York,” he said.

Borrello also called Wednesday for the governor and state lawmakers to pass legislation to assist the hospitality industry and small business owners devastated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Borrello detailed his legislation as Cuomo signed a bill Wednesday that will ensure all New Yorkers have paid leave if they are subject to mandatory or precautionary quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation will waive the seven-day waiting period before New Yorkers can apply for unemployment insurance. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees as of Jan. 1, and a net income of under $1 million last fiscal year, will have the full cost of employee’s leave provided by New York insurance programs, capped at benefits coverage equal to annual salaries of $150,000.

Businesses with 11 to 99 employees as of Jan. 1 and companies with 10 or fewer employees, but which have a net income of greater than $1 million last fiscal year, will be required to pay five days of paid leave to their employees.

The rest of the required quarantine or isolation will be covered by New York insurance programs, capped at benefits coverage equal to annual salaries of $150,000, she added. Any business with 100 or more employees and all government employees will be required to cover at least 14 days of paid leave.

Safeguarding public health is an urgent priority right now, Borrello said.

“However, our small business community — particularly the hospitality industry — will be the collateral damage of this epidemic unless we act,” he said.

With this week’s mandate that all restaurants must close their operations for everything except takeout orders, the devastation is set to get much worse.

“While the hospitality industry has been affected most sharply, small businesses across-the-board are experiencing hardships because of this situation,” Borrello said. “It is the responsibility of state government to step in and help these businesses make ends meet until the crisis has passed.”

Borrello said he will propose legislation that will help mitigate the damaging impact that restaurants and other small businesses are experiencing.

Among the provisions:

• An exemption of unemployment insurance rate increases.

• Reimbursement of paid sick and/or family leave.

• Instituting temporary delivery fee caps to prevent price gouging.

• Enacting a 90-day extension on paying monthly sales and payroll taxes.

• Eliminating penalties for late payment of business and property taxes for companies and employees directly impacted by COVID-19.

• Making no interest loans and lines of credit from the NY Mortgage Corp available to businesses negatively affected by COVID-19.

• Temporary suspension of State Liquor Authority regulations that prohibit return of unused alcohol to distributors.