ALBANY — With the COVID-19 crisis dominating the public’s attention as the state approaches its April 1 budget deadline, state Sen. George Borrello wants the governor and legislative leaders to keep policy initiatives out of the state budget.

He said Monday that the tactic has been used to force enactment of controversial measures with a minimum of public scrutiny. He sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie — all Democrats — asking them to refrain from any such moves this spring.

“Using the state budget as a cover to enact politically contentious legislation runs counter to the goals of transparency, accountability and free and open debate that state leaders claim to prioritize,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. “Eliminating this backdoor lawmaking practice is more important than ever as our state and nation face the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.”

The senator said the attention of rank-and-file legislators, their constituents and the media is justifiably focused on the expanding threat and the government response.

“Understandably, the state budget is not top-of-mind at this moment,” he said. “State leaders should not use that distraction as an excuse to slip controversial policy initiatives into the budget.”

Borrello said the budget should simply be what it’s intended to be — a spending plan for the next fiscal year. He added he only needs to look back to last year to see what he called negative ramifications of embedding policy in the budget.

“The bail ‘reform’ law that has resulted in dangerous spikes in crime across the state as well as the creation of a commission to implement public campaign financing, which was later ruled unconstitutional,” he said. “It is a poor way to govern and it needs to end.”

Policy initiatives should be allowed to work their way through the regular legislative processes, with debate and the exchange of ideas, Borello said.

“Let’s pass a clean budget,” he said.