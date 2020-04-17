ALLEGANY — When it comes to gardening and farming, Mark Printz is an expert with plenty of knowledge to share.

Along those lines, Printz, farm manager of Canticle Farm in Allegany, has been answering questions about spring gardening from area residents during his “Ask a Farmer” podcasts conducted by Stephanie Beneng of the Olean Public Library.

Printz said he has received questions from people who are ready to get outside after a long winter — and what feels like an even longer home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The questions are about what people can do to start gardens and what is the best way to grow this or trellis my cucumbers,” Printz said. “People who are gardening are looking for tips on everything, that’s basically what this is.”

Canticle Farm is an all-natural farm owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany that has community shareholders, provides shares of food to area charities and sells fresh produce to the community at its farm market on Old State Road.

Printz said he can give tips on organic gardening, but doesn’t want to discourage people if they prefer to use other methods.

“It’s more important that they’re doing it,” he said of gardening. “A lot of questions don’t differentiate between organic and conventional, but it’s ‘How do I plan my victory garden.’”

He also noted there appears to be many more people interested in growing and controlling their own food, in light of the ongoing food supply concerns attached to the pandemic.

“It’s a good way of rallying people and getting them to appreciate the simpler things in life,” he continued, while noting gardening isn’t necessarily easy. “But it’s also very, very rewarding.”

He said not everyone will be successful with gardening, but despite that, the venture should help them value produce more as they will understand what it takes to put food on the table.

Beneng said she met Printz years ago when she worked at Canticle Farm. She currently works for the Olean library by writing its newsletters, press releases and managing the Facebook page.

“I’m working on starting my own farm and working at the library, too,” Beneng explained. “(The podcast) was a great way for me to bring all my interests together.”

Beneng also wanted to set up the podcasts as there seems to be a resurgence of interest among people regarding all types of farming activities, including raising chickens.

As for the podcast, she said they have recorded a couple of the programs and hope to record a couple more.

“This was very spir of the moment, so I didn’t know how to use the podcast until the night before,” she admitted.

Beneng said residents interested in hearing the podcasts can access them by visiting Google and typing in Anchor podcast Stephanie Beneng. The podcasts can also be heard on the Olean Public Library Facebook page by going to events, scrolling down and clicking on Ask a Farmer.

Questions for Printz can be emailed to the library at reference@oleanlibrary.org or as a Facebook message.