OLEAN — Artists from the area are reminded to consider entering artwork in the Art for Everyone exhibition and fundraiser that will benefit the Tri-County Arts Council, headquartered in Olean.

Natalie Sacchitella, education and exhibitions coordinator for the Arts Council, said the non-profit agency will stage the exhibition from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20 at the organization’s studio at 110 W. State St. There is no entry fee for artists, but general admission for the public is $15 per ticket and will include drinks and light refreshments. During the event, attendees can also select favorite art pieces to take home or as one-of-a kind gifts for $25 each. The agency is also selling 30 first-pick tickets for $50, which allow those ticket holders first choice on the artwork.

“We’ve had a lot of people interested (in displaying art), so I’ve gotten a lot of emails from local artists, which is great,” Sacchitella said. “We’ve had a lot of oil paintings and we’ve had people show interest in displaying their weavings, which I’m really excited about. This is a little different from the paintings and sculptures.”

She said other original artwork that is welcome for the show includes tile making, drawing, sculpting and ceramics, photography, textiles, quilting, glassmaking, metal working or other media.

Artists who want to donate their art pieces to the show will help the agency raise crucial funding. The Arts Council had to close its storefront studio and showroom and cancel several events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency supports arts programming, artists and arts education in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

“We’ve been focusing on advertising on our social media pages since we’ve been closed. We’re getting a lot of good feedback and excitement about bringing the event back because it hasn’t been done in a couple of years,” she continued.

As for the rules of Arts for Everyone, Sacchitella said each original piece of unframed work must measure 5 inches by 7 inches or 6 inches by 6 inches and must be ready to hang. The Arts Council will accept a limited number of pieces that can be displayed on pedestals. Deadline for entries is Oct. 30. The Arts Council requests that artists hold onto their work until there is a safe way for them to drop off their work. All work will remain anonymous and artists will sign the back of their work so the buyer will not know who’s artwork they picked until after it is purchased.

Sacchitella said well-known local artists such as Mikel Wintermantel, co-director of the agency, and Wanda Dean have stated they will submit their artwork.

“Everyone at the Tri-County Arts Council is currently working on our own pieces, as well,” Sacchitella said. “Our goal is to fill up that (studio) space, and it’s a pretty large space.”

All tickets will go on sale in September, and the art show will hang through the holiday season with pieces available for sale during that time.

Those interested in donating artwork or purchasing tickets are asked to send emails to natalie@myartscouncil.net or visit www.myartscouncil.net/art-for-everyone-exhibition-and-party.html.

The agency can also be contacted by leaving a message at 372-7455.