OLEAN — Despite the continued presence and consequences of COVID-19, the Tri-County Arts Council continues its mission of promoting the arts and artists in the area.

Mikel Wintermantel, executive co-director, said the council is using social media to promote the work of artists and to continue to showcase how important art is to everyday life.

“Pablo Picasso once said, ‘The purpose of art is washing the daily dust of life off of our souls,’ and we certainly need that today more than ever,” Wintermantel said.

He noted the council had to close its doors at 110 W. State St. in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate that all non-essential businesses and organizations be closed. In addition, the nonprofit organization had to cancel or postpone a number of activities, including an artist’s show and its Routes to Art event, which would have showcased a number of artists in their studios.

“The cooperation we’ve received from the artists’ and general community has been incredibly positive,” Wintermantel said. “Traffic on our social media has increased, which means we are still able to use (the council) to showcase the work of area artists.”

He added that most of the organization’s events, including its gala Celebration of the Arts on Aug. 29 at Woodside Tavern, are in the process of being rescheduled.

“We’re planning to hold or combine postponed events during the summer and early fall,” he stated. “We’re hoping that our Artisans’ Market, where artists and others display their wares for sales, will have a vibrant holiday season.”

Wintermantel noted the organization’s Art for Everyone Exhibit and Art Party, which showcases for bid or sale the work of artists in a 5-inchby-7-inch or 6-inch-by-6-inch format, will be previewed on the organization’s social media in the next week or so. The show is planned for Nov. 20 at the council’s West State Street location, where the walls are expected to be filled with hundreds of original, multicolored, multidimensional works displayed in a “show-stopping” design.

“Overall, we have endured, as has art throughout history,” Wintermantel said. “Yes, we are looking forward to the day when we can reopen. But in the meantime, we are still striving to fulfill our mission of enhancing the arts in our three-county area, while following the governor’s guidance on when non-essential businesses can reopen.”

Natalie Sacchitella, education and exhibitions coordinator for the council, said the Art for Everyone Exhibit, set for Nov. 20, is a vital event.

General admission for the show is $15 and will include drinks and light refreshments. The organization will also have 30 first-pick tickets for $50 which includes admission. These tickets will be drawn in a random order, giving each buyer 30 seconds to choose a favorite art piece for $25 before the general sale begins. After the first-pick ticket holders have made their choice, the remaining artwork will be available for a purchase price of $25 by those in attendance.

Sacchitella said it is hoped that some of the artists will donate their work to benefit the council to raise crucial funding, which supports arts programming, artists and arts education in the Tri-County region.

This is important, she said, given that the organization has canceled renewals for donations from supporters during the pandemic.

“We feel it’s just not fair to ask people for donations right now,” she said, adding the organization is asking for support in other ways. This includes requests for the community to like the council on its social media pages as well as share its posts on various artists and programs.

Another important message is the hope that area artists will continue to create artwork in their homes and studios during this time of confinement.

“Now is a great time (to create artwork) since we’re all indoors,” she said.

For more information on the organization, contact Sacchitella at natalie@myartscouncil.net, visit info@myartscouncil.net or call 372-7455.

