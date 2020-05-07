OLEAN — Since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, service clubs in the area have stopped holding their lunch meetings, which involved fees.

It was that thought that led a couple of Olean Rotary Club officials to convert money they saved from their luncheon fees into donations for the COVID-19 Response Fund set up by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.

They have also challenged other clubs and their members to do the same and donate to the current response fund which continues through May 15.

Risa Michienzi, who is co-president of the Rotary Club with Sandy Sleggs, said they came up with the challenge during one of the club’s weekly conference calls held in lieu of meetings.

“We were talking about what we can do as a service organization to help with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Michienzi recalled. “One of our members mentioned the Foundation had a COVID-19 Response Fund set up. We decided we would contribute to that as a club.”

She said the club has put out a challenge to other organizations that would like to be in on the fundraiser.

“At this point, we have accrued about $3,600 (from Rotary and other clubs) and the match from the Foundation is for $5,000,” she said.

Michienzi said the challenge to all members of service organizations in the area is to contribute even small donations, such as $25, to the response fund. She said if club members donate what they would have paid for lunches during their weekly club meetings, that would help the challenge.

“Once a week we had a meeting at Rotary, so we’re saving $15 for lunches” which could be given as a small donation to the response fund, she explained.

Karen Buchheit, executive director of the Foundation, said $27,000 was raised by the agency in round one of the COVID-19 Response Fund. That money was distributed as grants to 12 local charities.

“We were only able to fund a percentage of what the (non-profits) actually requested,” Buchheit commented. “I think most non-profits got less than 50 percent of what they requested. There just wasn’t enough money for all the funds requested. And some that submitted applications we weren’t able to fund at all.”

She said the foundation’s first priority was to provide funds to non-profit organizations that help with basic human needs, such as food, supplies, elderly care and child care for essential workers.

“We knew there was still a need, so we thought let’s try to do another round of fundraising and replenish the fund,” she remarked.

Buchheit said that when they started up the COVID-19 Response Fund again, they were approached by the Rotary Club with its plan to conduct a service club challenge.

“I thought it was terrific how they stepped up,” she said. “Sandy and Risa (of the Rotary) have done all the work in contacting other clubs to see who would want to be involved.”

Buchheit said that in addition to the $5,000 match that will be made by the Foundation, the agency will also provide an additional $500 in honor of the club that has the most participation by its members.

She said the Foundation will provide the second round of grants in late May to non-profits still in need of funds or who didn’t receive funding from the first distribution.

A simple application for the grants will be available on the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation website page for the COVID-19 Response Fund. That page will be updated the third week of May. Service clubs interested in joining in on the challenge to help the fund may contact Michienzi by email at rmichien1@gmail.com.