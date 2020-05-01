Local administrators were not caught off guard by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Friday that schools and universities across the state would remain closed through the remainder of the academic year.

Cuomo said schools could not safely reopen and pointed to concerns over social distancing in classrooms as well as in transportation, and college dorms.

The announcement was made during the governor’s daily briefing. The governor’s previous closure order had shut schools through May 14. He has stated that the decision on summer school sessions would be announced by the end of May and advised schools to develop plans to reopen in the fall that include protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Scott Payne, district superintendent and CEO of Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES, said Cuomo’s announcement wasn’t unexpected.

“I have to say I’m extremely proud and amazed by the continued ability of our superintendents and local leaders to lead with grace, class and determination,” Payne said. “The effort sometimes takes its toll but I am confident that the collective regional leadership will pull together to stabilize and enhance instruction, food distribution and childcare planning for the duration of the pause.

“It is expected that in the short term we will begin developing plans for opening schools when it is deemed safe to do so,” Payne continued. “In the meantime, our districts will continue to serve the students and families of our communities and provide as much support as practicable in our ‘new normal.’”

Superintendent Rick Moore of the Olean City School District said the governor’s news “didn’t come as a surprise and the district is well-prepared with numerous options to creatively play out the year.

“Like all school districts we have been very adaptable to the new normal,” Moore said. “With teacher appreciation week May 3 to May 9, I cannot begin to thank all the teachers, regardless of their district for their hard work and dedication to each and every student.”

Moore also had provided general thoughts on the closing of schools in the community — and the impact on high school students and their end-of-year celebrations.

“First, it deeply saddens me that COVID-19 has disrupted this phenomenal group of students,” Moore said. “I believe despite all odds our boys basketball team had a real chance to be New York State Champions had it not been for the COVID-19 cancellations of the winter season state playoffs.

“Now we look at prom, the senior trip, senior parade and graduation,” he said. “These awesome kids deserve this right of passage. I think we know it is going to be different and in the case of some of these events, prom and the senior trip have been postponed until further notice, but we are developing a number of exciting and fun options for the senior parade and graduation.”

Moore noted that if there is any way to reschedule prom and a senior trip later in the summer the school district would be up to the challenge.

“I am a sentimental person and I know everyone at the high school just wants to create the very best memories for all these kids we just love,” he said. “We have an excellent and creative team working on all of these events. They will get the students and parents involved. I know we will come up with some memorable events to honor a great group of high school seniors that come from awesome families.”

At Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the governor’s announcement doesn’t change much for the district.

“We had our plan in place to keep instruction going until the end of the year,” he said. “Reopening schools will require a lot of planning. The school setting will look drastically different in the fall if the virus is still active.”

The Portville Central School District website noted that Cuomo announced that school will remain closed for the rest of the year.

“We will continue to push forward with the work we are doing through the remainder of the academic school year,” the district message stated.

A message from Larry Ljungberg, superintendent of the Hinsdale Central School District, was similar: “We will continue to move forward with new instruction as per the NYS Learning Standards. School is still in session (but not in our buildings)! Take care everyone and stay safe!”