OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy will take advantage of its large outdoor area when it holds a unique baccalaureate graduation ceremony outside in the parking lot for its seniors at 6 p.m. June 4.

The ceremony for the 2020 graduating senior class will include some features of a conventional ceremony, including a brief address by valedictorian Marcus Esposito.

“While we are saddened that we cannot celebrate our graduates as we have in the past, we are proud to recognize our outstanding senior class and honor them for their accomplishments during their years at Archbishop Walsh Academy,” said Thomas J. Manko, school president and principal.

He said the abbreviated outdoor parking lot ceremony will also include remarks and other elements of the event delivered from the school’s front lawn via an outdoor public address system.

Jessica Policastro, director of marketing and alumni relations at the campus, said there will be five graduating seniors, with two from Pennsylvania communities.

“We have such a good parking lot, it faces the school and we have a nice lawn,” Policastro said. “We’re actually very lucky to have a good outdoor space.”

She said families and other attendees will be permitted to park in the school lot, but will be required to stay in their vehicles during the ceremony. In addition, students will be called forward one at a time to receive their diplomas in their caps and gowns and will be encouraged to wear face masks. They will be able to have outside photos taken with their families, who will be encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

And in keeping with Archbishop Walsh tradition, she said the graduates will give flowers to family members who have played an important role in their academic growth.

Tents will be set up in the event of the rain or shine ceremony.

She said separate ceremonies will be held for the eighth-grade and kindergarten classes.

The ceremony will also be streamed on Facebook Live via the school’s page for those who are unable to attend