WARREN — An Allegheny National Forest closure order prohibits all fires and overnight camping while mandating a group-size limitation of 10 people or less.

“I did not make this decision lightly,” Allegheny National Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson said Wednesday. “As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority."

She said the order aligns with Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive stay-at-home order. Fishing, hiking and canoeing and kayaking are still allowed on national forest lands, similar to activities still allowed in Pennsylvania's state parks and forest lands.

The ANF has temporarily shut down all developed recreation sites, restrooms and facilities.

Visitors are encouraged to avoid the ANF if they are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

"Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest,' and ANF press release urges. "Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators."

Since there are no restroom facilities, visitors are asked to plan for their needs ahead of time.

"If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location," ANF officials urge. "Also consider avoiding the Forest during high-use periods."

Visitors are also asked to avoid high-risk activities that put one at greater risk of injury, as there is limited staff to assist.

The Forest Service says it continues to assess and temporarily suspend access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC.