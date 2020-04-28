BELMONT — Allegany County officials hope that the existing economic steering committee can help get the county reopened quickly from the COVID-19 shutdown.

In a statement Monday before the Allegany County Board of Legislators, Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, announced that the existing steering committee made up of county businesses, educational institutions and government officials will offer suggestions to the state on how best to reopen the county’s businesses and government operations.

“As we look ahead, we are anxious to get local businesses open and the economy back to work,” he said. “It should go without saying, but I will say it anyway — this needs to be done in a way that does not jeopardize the gains that have been made from a public health standpoint, and certainly those considerations and factors must be part of any plan to reopen.

Crandall said he had a discussion with Legislator Deb Root, chair of the Planning and Economic Development Committee, as well as Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County IDA, about utilizing the committee to formulate steps to get the county back in business — as soon as is practical.

He said Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that the state is going to make reopening decisions on a regional basis. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead those efforts for the Western New York Region, which Allegany County is part of.

“The Steering Committee will be meeting to discuss in detail the specifics of Allegany County commerce and will help to fold those into the recommendations and plan getting worked on by the lieutenant governor,” Crandall said.

Noting the county’s rural nature should be used to reopen the county, he said Clark will take the job of leading the committee with its work.

“Allegany County should not be closed any longer than it needs to be,” Crandall said. “Developing a plan for reopening when it’s right is crucial for the health and economic stability of our county.”

Between Friday and Monday, only one new case of the disease was reported. Of the 33 cases reported to date, 28 have recovered, with one death reported in March. There are 33 residents quarantined or in isolation, while 396 others have been released.