BELMONT — Another COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 29 to date.

However, county officials noted that 22 of those have now recovered. To date, 358 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, with all but 44 having been released. One resident has died of the disease.

County officials also reported that as of Friday, all users of the Access Allegany bus system must wear a mask or mouth and nose cloth covering in order to board.

Under an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring masks or face coverings for those who cannot maintain social distancing guidelines — such as those on mass transit systems — those without masks or coverings will be turned away. In addition, drivers have been instructed to encourage additional social distancing measures, with riders sitting apart from each other on the buses.

City of Olean officials noted that the Olean Area Transit System will see similar restrictions. Both systems, which connect with each other in Olean, are operated by First Transit.

OTHER COUNTIES also updated the public on infections, according to the state Department of Health:

Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with the total reported standing at 24. One death has been reported.

Erie County: 99 new cases were reported, with 1,850 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 109 deaths.

Livingston County: One new positive test was reported, with 32 testing positive to date. One death has been reported.

Steuben County: Three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 154. Nine deaths have been reported.

Wyoming County: No new cases were reported Thursday, with 34 reported to date. Four deaths have been reported.