BELMONT — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Tuesday, but officials warned that cases of scams have cropped up.

To date, 33 cases have been reported, with 28 making recoveries. One resident died at the end of March. There are 35 residents currently in quarantine or isolation, while 408 others have been released.

Allegany County officials, in their daily update on COVID-19 data, noted that a crisis like the pandemic often brings out those trying to take advantage of others. County officials report an increase in scammers masquerading as a reputable entity or person. Most often these types of scams come through the mail, telephone or computer.

Residents are encouraged to be especially leery of anyone asking for money, gift cards or other type of currency. While some attacks are poorly written and clearly fake, others have gotten quite sophisticated, and it can be difficult to tell that something isn’t legitimate until after it’s too late.

While many scams are trying to get money from victims, others are designed to trick victims into divulging personal and financial information such as passwords, account IDs or credit card details to name just a few.

Cyber criminals have become especially crafty and use public sources of information, including social networks from LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter to gather personal information that they use to trick unsuspecting people.

Officials offered several tips that can indicate that a message is from someone trying to scam you:

The message uses subdomains, misspelled URLs, or suspicious URLs.

The recipient uses a Gmail

or other public email address rather than a corporate email address.

The message is written to invoke fear or a sense of urgency.

The message includes a request to verify personal information, such as financial details or a password.

The message is poorly written and has spelling and g

rammatical errors.

OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease tallies, according to the New York State Department of Health.