BELMONT — Allegany County has established a partial stand up of an emergency operations center to address the ever-changing issues related to the coronavirus epidemic.

The county's Department of Health has established a hotline, (585) 268-9700, that will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Department officials ask residents to be patient when calling in "as we anticipate there will be peak demand hours for this service."

"We understand that there is a strong desire for information related to the emerging coronavirus pandemic as it relates to Allegany County," Legislature Chairman Curtis W. Crandall said in a statement Thursday. "We have made every effort to provide information to the public through press releases and have reconfigured our website to provide information as soon as it is received here."

Crandall said the epidemic "has taken the world by surprise and was not anticipated; however, Allegany County has responded quickly and effectively to this situation."

Crandall provided updates on known infections as well screenings:

• There remained two confirmed cases of COVID-19 (as of Thursday evening) with neither requiring hospitalization.

• As of Thursday, 47 screenings have been conducted.

• To maintain the confidentiality of those who are or may be affected by the coronavirus, there will not be public disclosures of the individual’s location by either town or village.

• County officials currently awaiting the results of those screenings and will announce the results once received.

• Based on experiences in other locations, the county expects the number of confirmed cases to increase.