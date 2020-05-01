BELMONT — Allegany County health officials noted that services are still available for residents as COVID-19 cases remain flat in the county.

The Allegany County Department of Health on Friday reported that there remain 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. The last new positive test was reported April 24. To date, 28 have recovered, while one death was reported at the end of March.

A total of 30 residents remain in quarantine or isolation — the same as Thursday, but down 12 from Wednesday — and 441 others have been released.

The department will be hosting several upcoming clinics by appointment only.

Immunization clinics will be held May 5, 12 and 18 at the office. Reproductive and sexual health clinics will be held May 7 and 28. To schedule an appointment, call 268-9250.

Cancer Services Program screenings can be set up by calling (877) 778-6857 or (607) 385-3933.

The department also reported that all WIC appointments will be done over the phone at (585) 593-2533. Any recipient who has an upcoming appointment should hear from the office around a week in advance, but if they have not heard from the office they should call in. New applicants are still being accepted.

The Allegany County Board of Legislators continues to meet in special sessions, with most legislators calling in to the meetings. The Committee of the Whole will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday to hear items for resolution or committee approvals, replacing the Public Works, Public Safety, Personnel and Human Services committees.

OTHER COUNTIES offered updated disease figures, according to the New York State Department of Health.