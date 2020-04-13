BELMONT — Allegany County officials hope that opting out of a federal law letting public safety workers take time off due to coronavirus-related family issues will make the community safer during the pandemic.

By a 14-1 vote, the Allegany County Board of Legislators voted to exempt public safety employees — including sheriff’s deputies, fire investigators and 911 center workers — from taking paid leave to care for children out of school or to care for sick family members under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, approved March 18.

Brooks Harris, R-Alfred, voted against the resolution.

In a memorandum of explanation, County Administrator Carissa Knapp noted that the personnel office has requested that the resolution be put in place to best serve the public.

“These personnel are essential in providing critical public health and safety emergency services to our residence and need to be available for work to the extent possible,” she wrote.

Under the federal law, in addition to mandated sick time for those recovering from the disease, the act also provides up to 80 hours of paid sick leave at two-thirds salary to care for ill family members or to care for a child whose school or childcare provider is closed due to the disease. Up to 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds pay is also available for taking care of a child.

However, the law allows employers of health care professionals or first responders to elect to exclude such employees.

Officials reported that the exemption makes sense as the state approaches what is hoped to be the peak of the virus.

“These are strange times and difficult times, and everyone is having to make adjustments and accommodations,” said Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast. “The last several days have been especially difficult for New Yorkers, as the death tolls have skyrocketed across New York State. Each death represents a person — not just a number.”

Officials reported last week that one sheriff’s deputy tested positive for coronavirus, but no other staff or inmates at the county jail have received a diagnosis.’

Allegany County had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening; there were 45 residents under quarantine/isolation.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, Crandall declared this week as Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

“The timing of this cert couldn’t be more prevalent that with what we’ve been going through lately,” Crandall said, noting the rise in coronavirus-related calls in the county.

Reading a report from Sheriff Rick Whitney, Crandall noted there were more than 83,000 calls to the 911 center in Belmont in 2019, with more than 47,000 incident reports filed.

The office handles calls for the county sheriff’s office, the New York State Police, town and village police forces, the county Office of Emergency Services, the SPCA Serving Allegany County, and the volunteer fire and emergency medical services companies across the county.

“The dispatch at AC E-911 Center are a team of highly-trained and dedicated professionals who are ready to respond,” Whitney wrote.