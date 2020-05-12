BELMONT — Two new COVID-19 infections were reported in Allegany County on Tuesday.

The county Department of Health reported that the number of positive COVID-19 tests now stands at 43, with 32 of those having recovered — one more than Monday.

The rise over the weekend was the first spike in the county in weeks. Between April 24 and May 5, no new cases were reported. However, since May 6, nine new cases have been reported.

To date, 572 residents have been in isolation or quarantine, while 44 remain separated.

Between job layoffs and isolation, county officials continue to be concerned about the mental health of residents.

“The mental health and well-being of all of our citizens is very important to us. If your life or someone else is in imminent danger, call 911,” officials said, encouraging those in crisis and needing immediate help to contact:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: 888-448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: 585-593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: 822-273-8255 (Press 1)

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: