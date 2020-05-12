BELMONT — Two new COVID-19 infections were reported in Allegany County on Tuesday.
The county Department of Health reported that the number of positive COVID-19 tests now stands at 43, with 32 of those having recovered — one more than Monday.
The rise over the weekend was the first spike in the county in weeks. Between April 24 and May 5, no new cases were reported. However, since May 6, nine new cases have been reported.
To date, 572 residents have been in isolation or quarantine, while 44 remain separated.
Between job layoffs and isolation, county officials continue to be concerned about the mental health of residents.
“The mental health and well-being of all of our citizens is very important to us. If your life or someone else is in imminent danger, call 911,” officials said, encouraging those in crisis and needing immediate help to contact:
- COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: 844-863-9314
- Allegany County Crisis Hotline: 888-448-3367
- Allegany County Community Services: 585-593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)
- NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741
- Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: 822-273-8255 (Press 1)
AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with 42 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.
- Erie County: 47 new cases were reported, with 4,350 reported to date. Officials report 379 have died in the county.
- Livingston No new cases were reported, with 102 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 229 reported to date. Officials report 25 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 77 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with eight reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with four reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.