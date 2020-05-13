BELMONT — No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday as the region inches closer to reopening after the pandemic.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported Wednesday that the number of positive COVID-19 tests stands at 43 for the second day, with 32 of those having recovered.
To date, 584 residents have been in isolation or quarantine, while 50 — an increase of six overnight — remain separated.
The health department also noted on Facebook on Wednesday that the Western New York region — one of 10 being used to determine when areas will reopen — stands at meeting five of the seven criteria for reopening.
The criteria not met were in regard to hospitalization data. The three-day average for new hospitalizations is 28, while the criteria to reopen is less than 15. The three-day average of deaths was at nine, with the criteria being fewer than five.
The region includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. To date, four of the 10 regions have met the criteria, including the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier.
AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: One new case was reported, with 43 reported to date. Officials report two have died in the county.
- Erie County: 76 new cases were reported, with 4,606 reported to date. Officials report 386 have died in the county, an increase of seven overnight.
- Livingston County: One new case was reported, with 103 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county, with one recorded overnight.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 230 reported to date. Officials report 25 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 77 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with eight reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with four reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.