BELMONT — The number of infected in Allegany County rose again on Tuesday, and the state of emergency has been extended.

Allegany County officials reported that 28 cases have now been reported in the county, up one from the day before. However, of those cases, 22 have reportedly recovered.

A total of 61 residents remain in quarantine or isolation, while 281 others have been released.

COUNTY OFFICIALS also re-declared a state of emergency, as the first order, issued March 14, expired after 30 days.

In his order, Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, noted the crisis is not over, and the need for an order continues.

“Allegany County currently has had numerous cases of COVID-19 to date, and the situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Allegany County,” he wrote. “It is necessary that Allegany County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects.”

However, the order notes there is no impact on travel at this time, but officials urge residents to stay home unless getting food, medical care or going to work at an essential job.

The new order will remain in effect for 30 days, or until it is canceled. A third order would be required to extend the emergency.

Officials also noted that the week of April 12-18 has been declared Public Safety Telecommunications Week in the county, noting the importance of the staff at the county 911 Center toward maintaining public order and battling crisis including coronavirus.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported new figures for coronavirus cases and related deaths.