BELMONT — Allegany County legislators voiced their displeasure with COVID-19-related shutdowns as local cases continued to dwindle Tuesday.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting of the county Board of Legislators, Dave Decker, R-Cuba, proposed a resolution aiming to “open Allegany County 100%, effective immediately — let the businesses handle the details themselves.

“The governor has no right to enforce his executive orders denying constitutional liberties to American citizens,” he added.

While some legislators agreed with Decker on the resolution, others said that a more cautious approach would be needed.

Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, noting the county’s willing noncompliance with the Court Facilities Act in 1986 led to millions of dollars in construction costs — virtually all on the backs of local taxpayers in the 2000s, when grant funds had been available previously — said the executive orders have not been shown in court to have violated state law.

“When we become duly elected, we take an oath of office and that oath of office states that we will uphold the laws of the state of New York,” Crandall said, noting that the legality of the executive orders has not been challenged.

“While the rules, regions, metrics, and timeline may not agree with some members of this Board or others in our positions across New York State, and we may have written those rules differently, they are at this time the rules that we must follow,” he said.

The motion by Decker was not seconded, while other legislators asked to have an executive session with the county attorney in the future to see what options are legally available.

The Allegany County Department of Health on Tuesday reported that COVID-19 cases remained flat at 44 — with just one new case reported in more than two weeks. Meanwhile, 42 patients have recovered. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 639 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while just four remain separated — down from 22 on Friday.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: