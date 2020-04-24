ALFRED — With no SAT or ACT exams on the horizon due to COVID-19, another local university has adopted a test-optional admissions policy.

Alfred University said Thursday that it will no longer require the standardized tests to determine admissions for the upcoming semesters.

St. Bonaventure University announced in February that the tests would no longer be required as of the fall 2021 cohort.

“This is an unprecedented time for students in so many ways and now with the uncertainty of when and how the SAT or ACT will occur, we hope this change will reduce stress and provide students with greater flexibility as they navigate the college admission process,” said Brian Dalton, Alfred’s vice president for enrollment management. “As we prepare to review student applications for next year, know that we will take into account students may have pass/fail grades, co-curricular opportunities canceled, jobs lost, summer plans changed, and more. We look forward to welcoming prospective students to campus in the near the future.”

Students applying for admission for the fall 2020 semester can submit applications regardless of whether they have taken the tests; each application will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Students applying for this coming fall who were unable to take the SAT or ACT should contact the Alfred University Office of Admissions, (607) 871-2115.

However, the university plans to reinstate the policy for students applying for the fall 2022 semester.

Long considered a standard for college-bound students, more than 1,000 universities and colleges nationwide have now made the tests optional.

St. Bonaventure will still require SAT/ACT results from applicants to be eligible for the university’s top three scholarship levels. Applicants to the university’s Franciscan Health Care Professions program and Higher Educational Opportunity Program are still required to submit their tests, as are any applicant planning to compete in Division I athletics.

“To be honest, we were a little late to the party,” said Bernie Valento, vice president for enrollment at SBU in February. “We now have evidence that we’ve been losing good students to other schools simply because they chose not to apply to Bonaventure because so many other schools were test optional.”

Jamestown Business College has also adopted the policy.

Other universities, including Houghton College and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, still require the tests. Among the State University of New York system, only Potsdam, College of Technology-Delhi and Empire State College have adopted the policy.