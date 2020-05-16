ALFRED — For hundreds of graduates enrolled at the village’s institutions, in-person recognition is still a long way off.

Citing gathering restrictions and travel complications, Alfred University officials have chosen to merge the spring and fall 2020 commencement celebrations, currently set for Dec. 19. Officials reported that students may choose to receive their diplomas in the mail or have them presented in December.

However, a virtual celebration will be held at 10 a.m. today on YouTube. Speakers include university President Mark Zupan, Board of Trustees Chair Greg Connors, December commencement speaker Peter Cuneo, the two Marlin Miller Outstanding Seniors and each of the university’s deans

The event is anticipated to last 45-60 minutes. Viewers are encouraged to sign in to their YouTube accounts and join the live chat with other graduates, families and friends. To view the ceremony, visit www.alfred.edu.

ACROSS THE VALLEY at Alfred State College, officials have not released information about how seniors will be formally recognized for their achievements.

“This weekend would have normally been our time to come together as a campus family and celebrate great achievements through our commencement ceremonies,” said Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of the college, in a statement last week.

A survey of seniors was offered online, closing May 8. The results of the survey have not been released.

However, officials hope to have an informal recognition via social media.

“With the semester winding down, let’s have some fun,” Sullivan said. “Usually the smart phones would be snapping pictures on campus as proud families all want to record these great achievements. We want you to share your photo with us in Alfred State gear so we can combine all of your smiling faces into a tribute to our amazing students.”

Seniors are encouraged to tag #AlfredState to share their images. Additional photos may also be sent to PRPublications@alfredstate.edu for publication.

In addition, ASC posted a video of SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson delivering a commencement address.

“You have been thrust unwillingly into a world embroiled in chaos,” she said. “But this is a single moment in time — it will pass.”

She lauded the efforts of students and staff in helping fight the pandemic.

“By working together, we will emerge from this challenge stronger than ever,” she added.