ALFRED — While Alfred State continues to produce face masks on campus from 3D printers, college employees are also helping out by sewing masks from home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lynda Merring, a nurse in Health and Wellness Services, is sewing masks when she can, in addition to her regular job duties and volunteer work.

“My dining room table is both my desk and sewing center at the moment,” she said. “I have been providing masks for the campus, as well as family and friends.”

Dr. Alex Bitterman, professor and chair of the Architecture and Design Department, has been making what he calls “Franciscan Masks” with a nod to St. Francis, who said, “If you start by doing what is possible, soon, you will be doing what seems impossible.”

Bitterman said the masks are made from scraps and donated fabric, some of which has been donated by Alfred State College alumni and Emeritus Professor Rex Simpson and his wife, Karen.

Cyan Corwine, coordinator of International Education, said she began making masks for family members several weeks ago using random scraps and patterns she found online. She tests her masks by making sure they pass the “candle test” — not being able to blow out a candle through the mask.

She works "in the wee hours of the morning" when she and her son wake and enjoy each other’s company and conversation over coffee and hot chocolate.

“My time is not uninterrupted, so I just make masks when it fits in with our home-bound lives,” Corwine said.

The Franciscan Masks that Bitterman has been creating are simple to make and were inspired by a pediatrician in Buffalo, who started making them at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyone who can sew a straight line can make them with supplies that most folks have around the house,” he said.

So far, Bitterman has made 600 masks that have been distributed far and wide across western and central New York, as well as the Southern Tier. He has also sent more than 65 masks to Alfred State for faculty and students who remain on campus.