ALFRED — Even when the coronavirus outbreak was just beginning, leaders in Alfred have been active in communication and planning.

For Alfred’s two institutions of higher education, communications to students, faculty and staff began in January with news of the medical threat. The village, Volunteer Fire and EMS, Alfred University and Alfred State College began meeting to coordinate information and strategies related to the coronavirus on March 9.

Village of Alfred Mayor Becky Prophet said, since that time, the village has been working to coordinate information with A.E. Crandall Hook and Ladder, Alfred University and Alfred State.

"We have garnered information from one another, Allegany County Department of Health and New York State Department of Health," she said.

On March 14, Prophet declared a state of emergency, with the advice and in the presence of AEC Chief and Incident Commander Paul Weaver and Village Trustee and public information officer Caitlin Brown.

The declaration asked all employees of both colleges, residents and visitors to follow the protocols issued by the state for slowing or preventing the spread of COVID-19. Updates on information and developments are posted daily at www.AlfredNY.org and some information is transmitted to residents who may not have access to digital resources.

"We are also working to keep up morale during the ‘stay home’ edicts," Prophet said. "Join Alfred cacophony every night at 7 p.m. for two minutes of excited and thrilling noise making; and participate in the upcoming chalk drawings that will become Art Walk on April 16.”

Fire Chief Weaver AEC began preparations in February, by placing orders for supplies and conducting training specific to infectious diseases.

"This training and preparation continues as new information and protocols are pushed out by federal, state and regional health agencies," Weaver said. "AEC also coordinated with the county Office of Emergency Services and neighboring EMS agencies to ensure clear information flow and distribution of supplies.”

Alfred University President Mark Zupan said the university, college and village are in many ways a single community.

"As such, in a time of crisis like the one facing us now, we are made stronger by working together, sharing information and combining our resources," he said.

Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of the Alfred State, said that, in early March, faculty and staff had to reinvent the college to continue learning exclusively online — which was a challenge.

"My hats off to the ingenuity of faculty and staff for overcoming obstacles to make this happen," he said. "I’m also proud of all students and parents for adjusting to these changes during stressful and difficult times."

To coordinate responses, the Incident Command System (ICS) is enacted for all four organizations. ICS is the emergency management structure developed by FEMA. All four organizations have staff members trained in the various roles for ICS.

Currently, EMS have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE). AU and ASC also maintain PPE supplies. Alfred State’s inventory is also made available for the statewide coordination of resources to be deployed by by the state where they are needed most.

Meanwhile, the number of students within the village has been greatly reduced as they were sent home to continue studies online. Normally, the village would be home to more than 4,000 students — today AU’s campus has 62 students and ASC has 51 students who have financial or technology hardships forcing them to remain.

The village estimates that there are an additional 100 students living in off-campus housing. This reduction of student population from 4,000 to 213 is approximately a 95 percent decrease. A reduction in population density helps to achieve the goals of social distancing.

Regarding the 2020 U.S. Census, Alfred officials reminded the student community that it’s important to report Alfred as their "usual residence" — where they are supposed to be on April 1.

Both colleges have sent communications to students encouraging them to report Alfred as their home for purposes of the census. This is following Census guidelines and is important for future federal funding for school safety, mental health services, Pell grants, congressional representation and other federal assistance.

The latest updates from each of the four Alfred organizations are available online: www.AlfredNY.org, my.Alfred.edu/special-announcement and AlfredState.edu/COVID-19.