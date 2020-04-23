OLEAN — A city alderman is under fire for lambasting a local business for enforcing a COVID-19-related executive order.

On Wednesday, Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, posted a picture to his Facebook and Twitter pages criticizing Park & Shop for denying him service for not wearing a mask or face covering — in compliance with an executive order issued last week calling for masks in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained, with grocery stores cited as a specific example.

“Gal behind the counter asked me to leave if I did not wear a mask,” Dougherty posted on Twitter. “I explained to her to tell the Mahars they lost my business 4 life,” he wrote, referring to the family that owns the Park & Shop Service Stores locations in Olean and Portville.

He also used several hashtags including “#F---YouIAintWearinAMask” and “#GiveMeLibertyOrGiveMeCOVID.”

On April 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order stated that, as of Friday, “any individual who is over age two and able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.”

While the order does not call for any penalty, Cuomo indicated at the time that he would consider adding a civil penalty — such as a fine — for violation. He also noted that locations such as grocery stores are prime examples of when shoppers should wear masks in public.

Reaction to Dougherty’s actions leaned heavily against him.

Common Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, was critical of Dougherty’s reaction, and while he is not planning any formal action against the Common Council member, he noted, “I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Dougherty’s recent comments “are unworthy of the office he holds,” Gonzalez told the Times Herald. “While I recognize and respect everyone’s First Amendment rights, I believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard, especially during this unprecedented crisis. It is disappointing that he chose to publicly shame a local business who was clearly applying the Governor’s directive to keep our residents safe during this epidemic.”

Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, posted online in support of the business.

“Park & Shop is a private business and if they refuse to serve someone due to non-compliance of an executive order I’d say it’s their right and I really appreciate their willingness to protect their customers’ health,” Crawford said. “On a side note, I bet anyone who finds fault with Park & Shop’s requirements are the same ones who argue that private bakeries have the right to refuse a same sex wedding cake. If you don’t want to wear a mask, go somewhere else. Let’s get back to supporting Olean now. #all4Olean.”

Pab Sungenis, the Democratic Party candidate who came in second against Dougherty in November, posted a photo of himself in front of Park and Shop with a handwritten note saying “Resign Kevin.”

Several other posters also called for Dougherty’s resignation, while a smaller number voiced support for the alderman.

A message seeking comment from Park & Shop ownership was not returned as of Wednesday night.

Under state law, local boards and councils may not remove members. Officials are immediately removed if convicted of a felony or if they are convicted of a crime “involving a violation of his oath of office.” New York does not have a mechanism for recall elections.

It’s not the first time Dougherty has drawn public ire for his actions.

Almost a year ago to the day, Dougherty livestreamed and uploaded a 30-minute video of him smoking from a water pipe that appears to be packed with marijuana — in violation of state and federal law. While originally claiming to the Times Herald that the video was an act of “civil disobedience” and implying that it was marijuana, he later refused to identify the substance once contacted by the Olean Police Department.

In December 2017, Dougherty was criticized by constituents, other aldermen and the mayor over obscene language and direct attacks on residents in videos. At the time Dougherty defended the content of the videos.

Dougherty narrowly won a third term in November amid a four-way race that saw charges of homophobia and dirty politics thrown about by several of the candidates. Dougherty, on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines, received just over 42% of the vote.

