OLEAN — Local officials are encouraging residents to stand up and applaud those working to fight back against coronavirus.

The town supervisors and mayors in Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Olean announced through the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce that they hope residents join in for a daily round of applause on their porches or balconies for the area’s healthcare professionals, city leaders, first responders, essential business employees, educators and journalists.

Starting Monday at 7 p.m., and then daily through the end of the month, a two-minute round of applause is suggested, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber.

The idea was first put forward by Otto Tertinek on Monday, Yanetsko said, with the former city alderman wanting to show support while also not potentially spreading disease.

Liking the idea, “I had to get a jump on it,” Yanetsko said, noting that it took only hours to get the four town supervisors and three mayors on board — forming what officials are calling AHOP, or Allegany, Hinsdale, Olean and Portville.

Portville Mayor Tony Evans said, “We are AHOP Strong, and it’s time to come together and let it be known.”

Allegany Mayor Greg Pearl said it is an easy way to show support.

“All you have to do is come out your front door starting this Monday at 7 p.m. and say a loud ‘Thank You,’ sing, bang pots and pans, play music,” he said. “Shout it out — that’s it. No travel or contact needed.”

“Wishing all the frontline coronavirus workers a lifetime of blessings and good health,” said Mayor Bill Aiello, a retired police officer. “May you all be safe and thank you for all your hard work to help us through these trying times. You are all true heroes.”

Originally set for the week, Portville town Supervisor Tim Emley recommended stretching it out through the rest of the month, Yanetsko added.

In addition to the thank you, Yanetsko said there are other ways to help.

An emergency blood drive being held by ConnectLife, the blood provider for Olean General Hospital, is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southern Tier Health Care System on North Union Street. Interested donors should schedule an appointment either online at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with sponsor code 000621; or call 529-4270. A photo ID is required to donate.

In addition, a way to keep in touch with local businesses — including hours of operation, specials and inventory updates — is through the Olean Area-Supplies, Food and Store Updates Facebook page, which has gained more than 3,200 members since it was formed in March.

For more information on Chamber services or business assistance, call 372-4433 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.