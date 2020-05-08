OLEAN — When Della Moore considered the possibility of continuing on with planned events for the African American Center for Cultural Development, she eventually decided that staging activities this year wasn’t worth risking the public’s health with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore, director of the Center, has notified all of the people scheduled to present programs and events, and wanted to notify the public as well.

“I couldn’t do (the events) in good conscience,” Moore said on Thursday. “If somebody got sick because of an event I had given” it would be terrible.

Moore said the various activities slated for the year had been designed to not only to provide cultural information to the community, but also to raise funds for the renovation of the historic church in Olean that will eventually house the Center.

For more than a year, Moore and others with the Center have worked to raise $103,250 to match their share of a $225,000 Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant awarded to the nonprofit organization. The money will be used to renovate the historic church at 201 East State St., which will eventually house the Center. The building’s owner, Kevin Dougherty, has made repairs on the roof with the help of volunteers and continues to do so. Moore said close to $20,000 has been raised by the Center, at present.

Moore said she continues to work on the Initiative Proposal to receive the revitalization grant. In addition, she is networking with the community via Zoom, Facebook and Facetime, and is creating a virtual museum on the Center’s website, with the help of friends.

“I am working from home and in fact, I had a Zoom meeting (Thursday) with public relations students from St. Bonaventure,” Moore shared. “They have been working on ways to help the Center.”

St. Bonaventure lecturer David Kassnoff, who teaches the PR Principles & Practices class at the Jandoli School of Communication, said his students “spent much of the semester developing recommendations to help Della and the (Center) build awareness and engagement, in Olean and beyond.

“This week, we presented to Della some detailed ideas to help refresh her social media presence, add more interactive content, and connect with audiences, area students, educators, and business leaders,” Kassnoff said. “These steps would help toward the Center’s fundraising goal. These activities can help the African American Center sustain awareness and reach out to supporters, even while the pandemic has pressed her to cancel public events in 2020.”

Moore said she is pleased with the help provided by Kassnoff’s class.

“They have some great ideas and also ways to implement those ideas,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing, and I almost lost it (with tears) … I was so overjoyed.”

Moore said she is pleased that the group is helping the Center with fundraising ideas to compensate for money lost from the postponed events. Along those lines, she noted the Center has to return a $1,000 Community Arts Grant from the New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Program that had been awarded for the Juneteenth activity.

Moore said donations are still appreciated and can be mailed to: The African American Center for Cultural Development, P.O. Box 240, Olean, NY 14760.