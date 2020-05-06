BELMONT — Allegany County joined hundreds of other government agencies in furloughing employees due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, during a Committee of the Whole meeting, county Administrator Carissa Knapp reported that she had authorized the furlough of 53 employees until as late as July 31, with some being furloughed on Monday and others being furloughed next week.

The employees come from 15 county departments, she noted, and essential workers like emergency services were unaffected. Times Herald records indicate the county employs around 400 workers.

On April 27, the Board of Legislators approved resolutions authorizing Knapp and other budget officials to find ways to reduce the county budget by 15%, freeze nonessential purchases, and implement furloughs for workers if necessary. She added the furloughs mostly affect workers who were among the 50% sent home in March under orders of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Every effort has been made to rotate essential and nonessential status to give turns and duties to each employee possible,” she said, but with extra aid available to furloughed workers and the cost savings — about $100,000 a month — made the furloughs an option.

“Furloughed employees will return to service when the workload needs of their department require restoration of staffing levels,” she said, but her powers to furlough workers is limited to July 31 under the current resolution.

“This furlough is just one option,” said Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, “to keep our finances in check. We’re going to have an extreme drop in revenue.”

Crandall noted sales tax receipts are expected to drop with stores closed, industrial orders down and tourists staying home. In addition, part of the state budget gives the governor’s office the option of cutting aid and grants to the county by up to 20% if the state cannot afford the expense.

With an eye toward lost sales and income tax revenue, the state budget approved earlier this month allows for the governor’s office to make spending adjustments to balance state finances. State officials project revenues between $10 billion and $15 billion lower than projected at the beginning of the year before the pandemic.

County officials reported in April that the county has about $6.65 million in outstanding state aid and grants expected this year — with up to $1 million in the balance.

“We’re certainly in unusual times,” Crandall said. “At least since we have been a board of legislators, in 1969 ... no one has been charged with, put in a position of coming up with furloughs such as we have charged our county administrator with.”

Officials indicated in April that the cuts and furloughs are a major part of the county’s response, but there are other funds available if necessary. According to the 2020 budget report, the county has an estimated $25.89 million in unreserved fund balance, minus $4.75 million to balance the 2020 budget.

The end of the furloughs is either when the emergency is over or July 31, whichever comes first.

“We chose that because the CARES Act has that date as the end of the extra $600 a week,” Knapp said.

Knapp noted the employees are still on the books and will continue receiving many benefits — accruing sick and vacation time, union seniority, the ability to continue purchasing health insurance — but under current rules would not receive credit for the time for access to state retirement systems.

“They would have three less months of service for retirement,” Knapp said, offering a resolution to the legislators urging the state to count the furlough. The resolution is similar to one offered by Erie County legislators.

Committee members approved the resolution, forwarding it on to the board meeting set for Monday.