Two Erie County bars had their liquor licenses suspended for violating the order that they stop serving alcohol and food on premises during the coronavirus outbreak.

Swannie House is at 170 Ohio St., Buffalo, and AJ’s is at 10250 Main St., Clarence. Both were also ordered closed by the Erie County Health Department.

In both cases, as many as a dozen patrons were seen gathered inside the bars in violation of the executive order issued March 16 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the State Liquor Authority.

Under the order, bars can serve alcohol and food for pick-up or delivery, but can not serve customers inside the premises.

The State Liquor Authority board suspended the two bars today in an emergency meeting conducted online. The owners of the two bars can appeal the suspensions.

The SLA had previously suspended the licenses of two other bars for violating the coronavirus order, one in Queens and one in the Bronx. The two bars in Erie County are the first Upstate establishments to be cited.

The action against the two Erie County bars followed incidents that occurred on March 27.

In Buffalo, Erie County health officials had received a complaint that Swannie House was continuing “normal daily operations despite restrictions to combat the coronavirus,” the liquor authority said.

On the same day, Erie County health officials received a complaint that AJ’s in Clarence was operating in violation of the emergency shutdown order. That night, a county health inspector conducted surveillance of the bar for about 30 minutes, and saw eleven patrons inside.