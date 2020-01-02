The holiday season has passed and the days are beginning to grow longer. Shorter days and long dark nights have always weighed heavily on the human race. And as the days began to lengthen and our early ancestors realized the world was not coming to an end, they celebrated.
Those celebrations evolved over time into Yule, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa, to name a few. It is no strange coincidence that during a period of darkness we celebrate, and that those celebrations all have strong elements of light to them.
As a Freemason, darkness weighs heavily upon me. Not the darkness of short days or snowstorms, but the darkness of ignorance, selfishness, prejudice and hatred. That is why I and my brother Masons seek light — again, not the light of long days and sunshine, but the light of knowledge through education, the light of civility, the light of charity and the light of your faith, however you believe.
When we have learned to accept the fact that we are all children of the same father and that the golden rule is central to every religion of the world, then we may learn that others of different religions (or no religion), of different races or nationalities or gender, are worthy of our respect and love.
And when we have learned and put into practice the 110 rules of civility that brother George Washington put down on paper more than 250 years ago, then the light of Freemasonry is no longer an external light that shines upon us, but is instead an internal light that shines from us.
This is the time of year when we need to get off social media and stop spreading hate, dissension, incivility and prejudice. Instead, feed the poor; cloth the needy; pass the hat for the less fortunate; visit the sick and shut-ins; call on old friends; spend time with family; repair old divisions in your personal life.
Celebrate the faith of your own acceptance but remember to respect other faiths.
There is a saying that the Shriners have: “No man stands as tall as one who stoops to help a child.”
Aside from my wife and family, the greatest gift ever given me was in the low light of three burning candles: my membership in the greatest fraternal organization the world has ever known, the brotherhood of Freemasonry. Without that light, I would never have known or be associated with so many fine men the world over, while through my membership in other Masonic Orders, such as the Order of the Amaranth, I have also come to know so many outstanding men and women throughout the world.
They have become my friends, mentors, examples and extended family in whom I put my complete trust and faith.
So when I said Merry Christmas to anyone during the holiday season, I was not espousing any religion, but rather my wish for you was a season filled with the basic tenets of Freemasonry, friendship and brotherly love. And may the profound blessings of your chosen deity be showered upon you and your family.
With acknowledgement to the Reverend Brother David Ritchie of the Grand Lodge of Wisconsin, peace and joy to all.
(Bruce E. Kenney lives in Olean.)