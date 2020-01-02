New York’s new public campaign finance system took effect this week with little fanfare, perhaps because few elected officials want to take credit (or blame) for an idea that very few voters even wanted.
The system, in which individual campaign contributions by New Yorkers are multiplied and matched with state funds, purports to dilute the influence of big-dollar donors by flooding the system with smaller donations. It “fights” corruption by increasing, not reducing, the amount of money in politics.
Under the new rules, New Yorkers who donate to a candidate running for statewide office would have their contributions matched at a 6-to-1 ratio, so a $100 donation would yield $700 for the candidate. Candidates who run for local offices would get contributions matched at even higher rates, up to 12-to-1.
If you see this as a dubious use of taxpayer dollars, you aren’t alone. A Siena poll in April found broad, intense opposition to the plan, with a majority of Democrats, 83 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of independents opposed.
The system has also been criticized by government watchdog groups, as its generous limits on campaign donations remain the highest in the country ($5,000 for Assembly races and $10,000 for state Senate races), making it unlikely that the system will actually reduce the influence of well-heeled donors.
It’s not hard to see how such a system could be abused. For an example, look no further than last year’s race for New York City public advocate. The race featured an enormous field of 17 candidates, including many who really had no business running, but could afford to do so thanks to the matching funds provided at an 8-to-1 ratio by New York City’s system. Politico reported that the race for the office, which has only a $4 million budget, tapped about $7 million in public campaign funds.
One such candidate, Nomiki Konst, generated lots of buzz on the internet through her work with the Young Turks, a left-leaning pseudo-journalism outfit on YouTube, and as a social media influencer with nearly 100,000 followers on Twitter.
She only lacked one crucial element: voters who actually wanted her in office.
Konst, who finished in 11th place with 2.3 percent of the vote, secured $512,560 in public financing on Feb. 21 -- only five days before the election. According to former campaign aide Jason Coniglione, the campaign then received a bill for $90,000 from a political consulting firm allegedly linked to her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Coniglione quit the campaign and filed a complaint with the city’s Campaign Finance Board accusing Konst and her campaign of “massive fraud.”
Konst has denied wrongdoing, but has since had her Matriarch political action committee shut down by the Federal Elections Commission for failing to file proper disclosure reports. The New York Post reports that Matriarch was still soliciting donations weeks later and accepted a $5 contribution from the newspaper.
At best, the state’s new financing system will allow 30 or more minutes of fame to also-rans who only deserved 15. At worst, it could end up serving as a slush fund for people who want to live the high-flying life of a political insider on someone else’s dime.
