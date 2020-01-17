Regarding the recent article about Jones Memorial Hospital’s development of an outpatient oncology clinic and infusion center in Olean, it’s important for the community to know that for the past 12 years Olean General Hospital has operated a full-service oncology clinic and infusion center in a beautiful ambulatory building located at 528 N. Barry St.
With eight infusion bays, our center records thousands of visits and serves nearly 500 patients each year from Olean and the surrounding area.
The center is staffed by a board-certified oncologist/hematologist; a nurse practitioner certified in advanced oncology; a registered nurse supervisor certified in chemotherapy, biotherapy and radiation therapy; and an additional registered nurse certified in chemotherapy and biotherapy as well as a receptionist.
The hospital also provides oncology/hematology infusion services at Bradford Oncology, part of Bradford Regional Medical Center. Our program at OGH has earned Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) Certified Practice status through the Association for Clinical Oncology. Additionally, Olean General Hospital operates the Mildred Milliman Radiation Medicine Center, a premier affiliate of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, located at 1415 Buffalo St. in Olean, where more than 8,000 treatments are provided each year.
Olean General Hospital is proud to deliver these high-quality cancer services locally, in response to the healthcare needs of area residents and in collaboration with Roswell Park, the nation’s first comprehensive cancer center.
Dr. Judit Gellen, Oncology and Hematology Rosewell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Olean General Hospital/Bradford Regional Medical Center