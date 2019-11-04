I and several of my neighbors attended a zoning board meeting recently. Another neighbor was applying for a variance to the existing zoning of our neighborhood, which is classified as residential. Every resident who showed up expressed concern and opposition to this man bringing in a gun-cleaning business to our neighborhood.
That alone should be reason for the board to shut this matter down. We are the residents — taxpayers — of the neighborhood that we have been living in and paying taxes in. If we wanted to live in a business district, we would. There was not a single person present who expressed a desire for this individual to go ahead with the business.
The subject was tabled after more than an hour of discussion. The board member who recommended the matter be tabled said that our comments were personal and not on the subject at hand. I am sorry if we as residents feel personally attached to the subject. This is our neighborhood and our homes. Our families and our lives.
We do not want businesses in our neighborhood, whether it be a gun-cleaning business or a dog-grooming business. There are so many empty commercial properties available throughout Olean, and I am sure there are a lot of incentives for someone to start a business here in the city — in a business district.
We the neighbors are angered and appalled that this is still being considered with what seems little regard to our concerns. I must wonder how it would be handled if it was in their neighborhood?
Susan M. Ash, Olean