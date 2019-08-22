The front-page article in Wednesday’s Olean Times Herald an the huge ad by the New York Association of Convenience Stores in Monday’s edition, both indirectly ridiculing the Cattaraugus County Legislature for proposing a ban on flavored vaping products in the county, are directly self-serving.
The NYACS’s bottom line is profit; that of the Legislature is the good, the health of the county. Because individuals may find ways of purchasing the products they want, it doesn’t negate the importance of county government establishing laws to protect the health of the people, in this case, and especially, the health of our youth.
I applaud and support the County Legislature for its moral and responsible leadership.
Jean-François Godet-Calogeras, professor emeritus St. Bonaventure University