WVDP promotes safety through the eyes of children with calendar

WEST VALLEY — Workers and their families at the West Valley Demonstration Project again came together to help promote safety awareness all year long in a creative way.
The Department of Energy and CH2M HILL BWXT West Valley (CHBWV), its cleanup contractor at WVDP, recently produced the site’s annual Family Fun Safety Calendar. It features drawings created by WVDP employees’ children aged 12 and younger that depict general safety practices.
“At the West Valley Demonstration Project, it is understood that safety must be something that is not just remembered but put into practice every day and in everything we do,” said Jennifer Dundas, team leader for WVDP Safety and Site Programs.
Calendars include monthly safety topics that are used for Safety Shares at pre-job briefings, along with federal holidays and company BeyondTargetZero Safety Meetings. Calendars are also distributed to subcontractors and key stakeholders.
“Safety does not start and stop at the work site,” Dundas said. “The Family Fun Safety Calendar is designed to engage employees as well as their families and provide a constant reminder on safety awareness.”
The Family Fun Safety Calendar was created in-house by the Ad-Hoc Integrated Safety Management System team with assistance from Human Resources and Administrative Support Services.
“This approach creates safety awareness across the site in a unique way,” said Darren Boone, Vice President of Environmental, Safety, Health, and Quality. “The calendar allows us to promote safety on site as well as at home, and the children’s drawings make them a ‘got-to-have’ item.”