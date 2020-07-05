OLEAN — Jamestown Community College held a signing day for recipients of the Workforce Readiness Scholarship at the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses last week.
During a virtual ceremony that featured comments on regional workforce and employer perspectives by Mark Geise, chief executive officer of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, and Mary Deegan-Collins, production manager at SolEpoxy, Inc. in Olean, the students signed a letter of intent to accept the scholarship and enroll in Manufacturing Technology Institute programs at JCC, beginning this fall.
The scholarship is available to qualified high school graduates and non-traditional students in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York and Warren, Forest, Potter, McKean, Elk and Cameron counties and in Corry and North East in Pennsylvania.
Cattaraugus County Campus recipients include Jason Karroach, Adam Loiacono and Jonah Meacham, all of Allegany; Cristian Burnell of Belmont; Meghan Scholla of Bolivar; Owen Flexman of Duke Center, Pa.; Averey Pockey of Franklinville; William Carmona, William Shafer and Desirea Wienke, all of Olean; Sean Boorum of Port Allegany, Pa.; Tyler Robinson of Portville; and Reanna Plyler of Wellsville.
Plyler and Flexman both see the scholarship as a way to develop skills they can put to use immediately after they graduate from JCC.
Plyler, who will study CAD/CNC, spent two years developing her interests through the pre-engineering program at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES.
“The scholarship is my stepping stone into determining my career choice and entering the workforce,” said Plyler, who hopes to work for Corning Inc. someday.
“I’m honored to receive the scholarship,” said Flexman, who plans to study welding technology in the hopes that he will develop and run his own welding business. “The scholarship is helping me explore new things.”
Jamestown Campus recipients include Trevor Harrington.
The scholarship allows students to get the training and education they need without having to worry about the cost of attending school, noted Corrine Case, JCC’s director of admission.
“In addition, the recipients benefit from exposure to high-speed, high-tech work environments and hands-on experience that prepares them to join the workforce immediately after they graduate,” said Ms. Case.
The Workforce Readiness Scholarship covers in-state tuition, fees, books, and program supplies up to $7,500 for students enrolled in the industrial equipment technology, machine tool technology, welding technology, and CAD/CNC certificate programs offered at JCC’s Manufacturing Technology Institute.
To maintain eligibility, students must be matriculated in and pursuing full-time coursework associated with one of the specified degrees or certificates and complete at least 12 credits per semester with a minimum 2.0 semester and cumulative GPA.
Scholarship recipients are matched with an employer who provides either part-time employment, an internship, or an apprenticeship.