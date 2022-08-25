BENEZETTE, Pa. — Work on the Winslow Hill Road project, which began in April, was completed just in time for the annual Elk Expo and for visitors to safely watch the elk herd during the peak viewing season.
“Visitors to the area are encouraged to view the elk from designated viewing areas, parking areas and from the roadways,” explained the chairman of the Benezette Township supervisors, Doug Ruffo.
The time of year known as elk rut — their mating season — falls each year in the late summer and fall, with the best opportunities to view the herd around dusk or dawn. The best period to view the elk herd is during the period from Labor Day until Halloween.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced earlier this month that the $2.8 million project to complete Winslow Hill Road in order to enhance safety for residents and tourists had officially wrapped up.
“Benezette Township thanks the Elk County Planning Commission, North Central, DCED, PennDOT and the community for their support in making this investment in the Township,” said Ruffo. “Partnering with these folks made this long awaited project a reality. We would also like to thank the Hawbaker team for their professionalism and hard work in getting the project completed on time.”
Work began in April on the 5.6-mile project, with Glenn O. Hawbaker as the contractor. Activity included roadway widening and reconstruction; improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements (particularly during elk viewing season); emergency vehicle accommodation; drainage and guide rail construction.
“Tourism at the Elk County Visitors Center or local businesses were not impacted by the construction,” explained Ruffo. Since “road closure was limited to a couple days,” tourism to the area did not seem to be influenced. “The construction was even completed in time for the annual Elk Expo this past weekend — which saw big crowds and lots of traffic.”
For individuals who enjoy viewing the elk in their natural settings, Ruffo did clarify that during the construction phase, “the elk were not impacted at all by the road construction.”