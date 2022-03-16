OLEAN -- A city resident is accused of lighting her apartment on fire, threatening to injure several others in the structure at the time.
The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit charged Angelica Howard, 36, of 103 N. Clinton St. on Tuesday with second-degree arson, a class B felony; first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies, in connection to a Feb. 20 fire at her home.
Firefighters responded to a call at just after 11 p.m. Feb. 20 for a report from an upstairs apartment indicating light smoke haze and an attic smoke detector alarm. Firefighters said they discovered a fire in the downstairs apartment, which was quickly extinguished, and tenants were evacuated.
Fire Chief Tim Smith reported around $2,800 in damage, and marked the apartment as unfit for habitation.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the owner of the structure is Mark Stewart of San Francisco, Calif.
Fire investigators reported they believe the fire was started on purpose and Howard is accused of lighting an accelerant and throwing it into the front room of her apartment.
Howard was arraigned in Olean City Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.