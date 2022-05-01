WNY Maple Festival king and queen

Kayla Tatlow was selected queen and Dylan Bleau was selected king of the of the 58th annual Western New York Maple Festival in Franklinville. The two presided over the parade, which was held Saturday for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. Haley Reynolds, Nicole Burton, Lexi Dick and Riley Moffat were also queen contestants. Preston Mather was also a king contestant. Another highlight of the festival is the huge pancake and sausage breakfast, held Saturday and Sunday at the elementary school cafeteria.

 Provided

