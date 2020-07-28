If the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies are allowed to play baseball in the state of Pennsylvania, why not the Toronto Blue Jays as well?
Denied by its home city due to concerns related to COVID-19 and travel, the Blue Jays had reached a tentative agreement with the Pirates to play home games at PNC Park.
News of the deal had baseball fans abuzz — no one would be allowed in the park, but the prospect of two franchises sharing baseball’s most beautiful park during a global crisis was an exciting feel-good story.
But, more importantly, the 20 or so additional games at PNC Park would mean more money for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses. And employees at these businesses and at the ballpark would have more opportunities to get some work and put some cash in their pockets.
But Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine shot down the idea.
“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Levine in a news release. “To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams.”
It is true that Allegheny County has been struggling with a resurgence of COVID-19. The number of new confirmed cases has increased tenfold in just the past two weeks. Philadelphia has also seen a concerning rise in cases.
Why, then, are the Pirates and Phillies allowed to play but not the Blue Jays?
It is true that a third team would mean more teams traveling into the state. But the Blue Jays play in the American League East, and those teams are already scheduled to travel into Pennsylvania to play the Phillies. The team’s schedule would not bring personnel that was not already coming to the commonwealth.
The Blue Jays will also be subjected to extensive safety protocols. The Major League Baseball Players Association is already watching the league’s rigorous testing regimen and safety system like a hawk.
If this was not enough to convince the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the Blue Jays could play in Pittsburgh, perhaps the Pirates and Phillies should not play either. The dangers Dr. Levine mentioned are the same whether Pennsylvania has two pro baseball teams or three.
The Blue Jays will find another place to play. It may be in another major league park or it may be in the Buffalo stadium of the team’s Triple-A minor league affiliate.
But Pittsburgh has been deprived of a unique opportunity, one that would have afforded the city a much-needed feel-good story and a boost to the local economy.
Mr. Wolf and Dr. Levine should offer a clear, more detailed explanation of their decision. The inconsistency of the state’s ruling has left many feeling sour. Local businesses — and baseball fans — deserve a straight answer.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)