WELLSVILLE — Town officials say they are concerned with a small number of people who are drinking in Wellsville’s Island Park.
“It seems like this happens every couple years,” Town Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold, who oversees the park, told The Evening Tribune of Hornell. “A certain group seem to want to sit down there from 8, 9 in the morning and drink all day long.”
Arnold said the drinking is “not bad” until some park visitors become obnoxious with other people at the playground.
Arnold said the group’s habits have necessitated the presence of village police on several occasions.
Arnold suggested the town investigate instituting a law to curb the behavior, noting some parks require a special event alcohol permit when renting a pavilion. Arnold said Police Chief Tim O’Grady is in favor of passing such a measure. The issue has been brought up in the past.
The town board will consult with the village board on the matter. Although the town operates Island Park, the village owns the property.