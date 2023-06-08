The need continues to be great. Not long ago, if the Warming House served 90 meals in one day, the student meal coordinators would talk about it for days. In the last several months, serving over 100 meals a day happens several times a week.
The St. Bonaventure University students who work as meal coordinators have gotten used to serving many more meals than in previous years.
Food insecurity continues to be a quiet crisis in many communities. Olean is no different. As defined by Oxford Languages, food insecurity is the condition of not having access to sufficient food, or food of an adequate quality, to meet one’s basic needs. It’s a quiet and often unnoticed challenge many of our neighbors and members of our community face each day.
The Warming House, believed to be the oldest student-run soup kitchen in the country, addresses this quiet crisis six days a week, year-round. Student meal coordinators and volunteers from St. Bonaventure welcome guests for a meal at 4 pm each afternoon, Sunday through Friday. All meals are prepared on-site by SBU students and community partners.
“Many students don’t come into the Warming House knowing how to make a roux or stir fry,” said Alice Miller Nation, the director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern. “We can teach cooking skills. When we hire meal coordinators, we are really looking for students with compassionate hearts.
“Our values of good nutrition, good dignity and good community is really what the Warming House is all about,” she said.
Mike Waseda, a 2023 MBA graduate of St. Bonaventure, has been the Warming House student manager for the past two years. He will soon take over the role of assistant director of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern at St. Bonaventure and continue his involvement at the Warming House, supporting the team of student meal coordinators.
Waseda continually expresses his appreciation for the community support of the Warming House.
“Our community partners support the Warming House in so many ways,” he said. “We could not serve all the meals we do each week without the support and great care from so many individuals and local businesses. Thank you for your generosity and commitment to others during this challenging time.”
The Warming House, located at 164 N. Union St., is open Sunday through Friday year-round. Meals are served in the dining room from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and a takeout meal is served from 4 to 4:45 p.m. All are welcome.