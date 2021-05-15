BUFFALO — The American Red Cross urges individuals of all blood types to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate.
However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
In thanks for making it a summer full of life, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane, via their SuburbanCares initiative.
The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate May 28-June 13 with a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15 to June 14:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Ellicottville, June 11, 1-6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
• Olean, May 28, 2-7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave.
• Olean, June 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union St.
• Perrysburg, June 8, 1-6 p.m., Perrysburg Vol Fire Co, 12007 Main St.
• Randolph, May 21, noon to 4 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.
• Salamanca, May 21, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Andover, May 24, 2-7 p.m., Andover Fire Department, 60 South Main St.
• Belfast, May 17, 2-6 p.m., Belfast Central School, 1 King St.
• Canaseraga, June 4, 3-7 p.m., American Legion, 83 West Main St.
• Wellsville, May 25, 3-7 p.m., Creative Arts Center — Wellsville, 124 North Main St.
• Wellsville, June 2, 2-6 p.m., Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3456 Andover Road.