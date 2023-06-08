Thank you to all the companies that donated to the 2022 United Way of Cattaraugus County Campaign

Cutco Corporation

Ashley Furniture Home Store/Carpet Town Carpet One

Cummins Inc

Community Bank, N.A.

National Grid

SOL Epoxy

Eaton Cooper Power Systems

Pierce Steel Fabricators, Inc.

Key Bank

American DND, Inc

St. Bonaventure University

Tops Markets Store

Salamanca City School District

Iroquois Group

IBEW

Black, Lyle & Habberfield LLP

Jamestown Community College

United Parcel Service

Olean Times Herald

Team Chevrolet

Eade Fitness 24/7

Five Star Bank

Mazza Sheet Metal Inc.

Both, Branch, & Hendrix, Inc

M J Painting Contractor Corp.

Southern Tier Forest Products

Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc.

Trending Food Videos

Homecare & Hospice

Hamlin Bank & Trust

Cattaraugus County Employees

City of Salamanca

Peterson Roofing

BOCES Catt/Allegany Co

C & S Wholesale Grocers. Inc

Girl Scouts of Western New York

Genesis House

Directions In Independent Living, Inc.

Verizon

JCPenney

Duggan & Duggan Gen. Contractor, Inc.

First Presbyterian Church

Palumbo & Bertrand

Pfeiffer and Pfeiffer

Ready Print, Inc.

Sports Locker

Cattaraugus Rehabilitation Center, Inc.

NorthWest Savings Bank

West Valley Environ. Services/CHBWV

Network for Good

Total Senior Care

City of Olean

Walmart #2159

Cattaraugus County Bank

Thank you to the hundreds of employees and individual donors who gave to our campaign! Thank you to all our volunteers!

Tags

Local & Social