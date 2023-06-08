The merger between Allegany County United Way and United Way of Cattaraugus County is moving along, but both agencies are uncertain as to when it will be official.
“There are certain steps we have to follow in order to complete this,” said Sue McAuley, who is executive director of both United Ways. “No one is more anxious than I am to have this completed. However, we want to make sure this is done correctly, so we are following all the proper procedures, step-by-step.”
A task force composed of representatives of both United Ways has been meeting to make recommendations about the future of the combined agency. The Boards from both agencies must provide the final approval on any of the recommendations.
And things are moving along very smoothly.
“We retained the New York Council on Nonprofits to assist us with the process,” explained Liz Forster, president of the Allegany County United Way. “They were pleasantly surprised at how quickly we came to agreement on the different issues. I think it really shows that both Boards feel very strongly about how important this is.”
Ethan Lyle, president of the United Way of Cattaraugus County, agreed.
“Both United Ways were in very strong agreement about this when we started,” said Ethan Lyle, president of the United Way of Cattaraugus County Board of Directors. “The task force process has been very smooth as a result.”
There was one issue that the Boards and the task force could not agree on: the name. Everyone agreed that the new name should contain both counties. But which should go first?
“Some felt very strongly about the name; others were okay either way,” explained McAuley. “But all agreed that the most important part of the name was the word ‘United.’ We finally resorted to a coin toss by a neutral third party.”
Since United Way of Cattaraugus County currently has an office in the First Presbyterian Church in Olean, McAuley approached Pastor Bruce Levine to administer the coin toss.
“Pastor Bruce was more than happy to do it for us. We filmed the entire thing, and Julie Hall of Interfaith Caregivers acted as a witness.”
So what is the new name? McAuley isn’t telling.
“We have a few more hoops to jump through before we can tell everyone. Stay tuned!”