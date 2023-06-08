The United Way of Cattaraugus and Allegany County United Way will host a truck pull with Directions in Independent Living on Friday, Aug. 18, starting at 6 pm. The event will be held at Lincoln Park in Olean, and will see teams attempt to pull a fire truck down the street.
“We’ve been looking for a fun and unusual way to do some fundraising,” said Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way. “A United Way did this with a plane a few years ago. We knew we couldn’t fit a 747 on State Street, so we figured we’d use a fire truck.”
Teams will consist of 10 people, mixed evenly between men and women. The teams will be required to pull the firetruck 25 feet. That is, unless they do some fundraising.
“We’re going to give teams an opportunity to shorten the pull,” said Krissy Wagner, co-executive director of Directions in Independent Living. “We’ve decided that for each 500 dollars a team raises, one foot will be taken off their pull length. A team can reduce it up to 5 feet this way.”
The cost per team is $200 and teams must register by Friday, July 28th. Space has been limited, so teams are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.
Sponsorships are also available. For more information on the event, visit They can register online at www.uwcattco.org or www.oleanilc.org. Come out and support your local charities, and have some fun doing it! Grab your friends and pull that truck!