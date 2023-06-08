The Special Olympics Unified Basketball Competition was held at St. Bonaventure University in April and featured teams from schools throughout Cattaraugus County.
The event started with the arrival of the Trooper Ross M. Riley Memorial Torch Run Leg of the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run, and Special Olympics of New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman was on hand to cheer on the competitors.
The Unified Sports competition, funded by United Way, fosters inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities on the same teams to compete, allowing students to play alongside peers they may not have the chance to interact with otherwise.